Regional police responded to a break and enter on Watervale Crescent in Kitchener.

On arrival, two suspects were located fleeing from the rear of the residence.

They were located and apprehended after.

One of them had a large amount of Canadian cash and a replica firearm on them.

After a subsequent car search, fake identification, credit cards and more currency was found.

A Markham male, 32, and a North York female, 21, were arrested, and multiple break and enter, weapons, identity theft and stolen property charges.