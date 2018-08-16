Featured
Two arrested and several items seized in tent city
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, August 16, 2018 8:56AM EDT
Guelph police arrested two people after locating a tent city in a bush area near 599 York Road on Wednesday.
According to police, a 23-year-old Guelph woman was charged with obstruct police for giving a false name.
There were also three warrants for her arrest.
A 41-year-old Guelph man was arrested on a warrant.
Both will be held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Guelph police also seized several items that are believed to be stolen.
A member of the community advised officials of the tent city.