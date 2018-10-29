

Two people were arrested after two stores were stolen from.

On Oct. 26 at approximately 1:30 p.m., two people were involved in a theft at a business on Stone Road in Guelph.

They left the area in a vehicle reported stolen from Orangeville.

The pair, a male and a female, then went to the Stone Road Mall and stole items from another store, fleeing in the stolen vehicle at a high rate of speed.

Guelph Police later arrested them in front of a Carden Street apartment complex.

Ryan Amaral, 29 of Guelph, and Jessica Hungerford, 28 of Calgary, faced several probation- and theft-related charges.

Amaral also faced charges of obstructing police, using a forged document and possession of suspect fentanyl.

The both appeared in court on Oct. 27.