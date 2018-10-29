Featured
Two arrested after stolen vehicle used in thefts
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, October 29, 2018 12:11PM EDT
Two people were arrested after two stores were stolen from.
On Oct. 26 at approximately 1:30 p.m., two people were involved in a theft at a business on Stone Road in Guelph.
They left the area in a vehicle reported stolen from Orangeville.
The pair, a male and a female, then went to the Stone Road Mall and stole items from another store, fleeing in the stolen vehicle at a high rate of speed.
Guelph Police later arrested them in front of a Carden Street apartment complex.
Ryan Amaral, 29 of Guelph, and Jessica Hungerford, 28 of Calgary, faced several probation- and theft-related charges.
Amaral also faced charges of obstructing police, using a forged document and possession of suspect fentanyl.
The both appeared in court on Oct. 27.