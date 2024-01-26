Two arrested after shots fired in Six Nations

Two Ohsweken men have been arrested for allegedly ramming a vehicle, shooting at the driver and fleeing from police.

Six Nations Police said the victim was driving in the area of Mohawk Road and Third Line Road when a grey GMC truck approached from behind. The victim later told police the two people inside appeared to be angry and were making unspecified hand gestures.

The victim then tried to pull over to the side of the road to let them pass, but the truck rammed their vehicle from behind.

Police said a gun was pointed at the victim and shots were also fired.

No injuries were reported.

The scene of a collision on King William Street in Caledonia, Ont. (Submitted)

Police were called to the scene around 2:05 p.m. and officers spotted the truck on Third Line Road.

It was also seen driving erratically on Onondaga Road and Second Line Road.

Police tried to stop the truck but the driver wouldn’t pull over and the pursuit continued onto Argyle Street.

However, the chase was called off due to dense fog and heavy traffic in the area.

Cayuga Street and King William Street in Haldimand County, Ont. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener)

The truck was then tracked to King William Street in Caledonia with the help of Haldimand County OPP.

Two men from Ohsweken, aged 26 and 19, were arrested and police found a gun inside the truck, which they later learned was stolen.

The 26-year-old is facing a total of 13 charges for gun, vehicle and release order offences.

The 19-year-old has 10 total charges for having a gun, dangerous driving, flight from police, assaulting an officer and breach of probation.