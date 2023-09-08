Two arrested after roadside scam in Wilmot Township: WRPS

(Source: Igor Vershinsky/iStock / Getty Images Plus) (Source: Igor Vershinsky/iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News