Two arrested after reported assault at Kitchener motel

Two people were taken into custody after a reported assault at a Kitchener motel on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the area of King Street East and Morgan Avenue around 8 a.m. In a news release, police said they found one person at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the two suspects "refused to cooperate" with officers. They negotiated with the suspects for about seven hours while waiting for a warrant.

A 33-year-old man and 38-year-old woman, both from Kitchener, were taken into custody.

Police said the people involved were known to each other.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.