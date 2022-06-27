Two arrested after police seize weapons, drugs during Kitchener traffic stop

Two people have been arrested after police seized weapons, cash and around $10,000 worth of drugs during a traffic stop in Kitchener.

In a media release police said officers stopped a vehicle in the area of Weber Street East and Highway 8 around 11:40 p.m. on Friday, June 24.

Police seized an air gun, brass knuckles, cash and around $10,000 worth of drugs, including suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and numerous prescription pills.

The driver, a 27-year-old Kitchener man, and passenger, a 39-year-old Kitchener woman, were both arrested.

The pair were jointly charged with 25 criminal offences, including: