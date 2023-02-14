Two arrested after more than a dozen break and enters in region: WRPS

Two men have been arrested in connection to more than a dozen break and enters at businesses across Waterloo region.

Regional police say that around $50,000 worth of merchandise was stolen during 16 break ins over the last two months.

The suspects were allegedly found Friday morning in a stolen vehicle after police were called to reports of an impaired driver on Fountain Street South in Cambridge.

Police seized the vehicle, meth, heroin, and several pieces of stolen property.

A Toronto man and Brampton man are facing a number of charges, including operation while impaired by drug, 15 counts of breaking and entering, and 15 counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000.