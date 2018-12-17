

CTV Kitchener





A man and woman from Kitchener were arrested after a minivan drove through a RIDE program at high speed.

It happened on Dec. 15 at Ottawa Street South and Williamsburg Road in Kitchener.

Police say that a minivan drove through the RIDE program at around 11:30 p.m., accelerating past police officers and a tow truck operator who were on foot.

The van drove away and allegedly drove through a red light.

Police were able to track down the vehicle in a driveway of a residence in Kitchener. A 33-year-old man was arrested.

He was charged with impaired driving, dangerous operation, refusing to provide a breath sample, failing to stop for police and driving while under suspension.

A woman, 29, was arrested outside the address for obstructing police and causing a disturbance.

Police did not identify the pair.