Featured
Two arrested after minivan drives through RIDE program
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, December 17, 2018 11:11AM EST
A man and woman from Kitchener were arrested after a minivan drove through a RIDE program at high speed.
It happened on Dec. 15 at Ottawa Street South and Williamsburg Road in Kitchener.
Police say that a minivan drove through the RIDE program at around 11:30 p.m., accelerating past police officers and a tow truck operator who were on foot.
The van drove away and allegedly drove through a red light.
Police were able to track down the vehicle in a driveway of a residence in Kitchener. A 33-year-old man was arrested.
He was charged with impaired driving, dangerous operation, refusing to provide a breath sample, failing to stop for police and driving while under suspension.
A woman, 29, was arrested outside the address for obstructing police and causing a disturbance.
Police did not identify the pair.