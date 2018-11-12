Featured
Two arrested after man buying cell phone gets robbed
An entrance to Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener is pictured on Monday, Nov. 30, 2015. (Abigail Bimman / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, November 12, 2018 11:06AM EST
Two people have been arrested following a robbery on the weekend.
On Nov. 10, regional police responded to the incident at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener.
A male victim was attempting to purchase an iPhone X, an arrangement that he had made online.
He was approached by a man with a knife, who stole the money brought to buy the phone.
The suspect then fled in a vehicle, which police later located in Waterloo.
As a result, a 37-year-old Cambridge man and a 30-year-old Waterloo woman were arrested.
A little over two weeks earlier, another male was assaulted and sustained serious injuries during a transaction in a parking lot that was set up online.