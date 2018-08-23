Featured
Two arrested after break in at Kitchener apartment
A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, August 23, 2018 11:47AM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police say two people have been arrested after a break and enter at a Kitchener apartment Wednesday.
Police say they responded to a report of a suspicious person breaking into the laundry room and stealing money from an apartment building on Gordon Avenue around 4:30 p.m.
Upon arrival police say two suspects fled the building.
A foot pursuit ensued and one of the suspects pulled out a weapon toward police.
A 28-year-old woman and 35-year-old male were arrested as a result.