

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police say two people have been arrested after a break and enter at a Kitchener apartment Wednesday.

Police say they responded to a report of a suspicious person breaking into the laundry room and stealing money from an apartment building on Gordon Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

Upon arrival police say two suspects fled the building.

A foot pursuit ensued and one of the suspects pulled out a weapon toward police.

A 28-year-old woman and 35-year-old male were arrested as a result.