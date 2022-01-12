Two arrested, $300K of jewelry recovered after armed robbery at Conestoga Mall store
Waterloo regional police on scene at Conestoga Mall. (CTV Kitchener) (Jan. 11, 2022)
WATERLOO -
Waterloo regional police have arrested two people and recovered $300,000 worth of jewelry after a reported armed robbery at a store in Conestoga Mall.
Officers were called the scene around 6:40 p.m..
Police say suspects armed with weapons entered the store, smashed several display cases, and stole a large quantity of jewelry.
Two suspects were later arrested and roughly $300,000 worth of jewelry was recovered.
The incident is still under investigation.