Two people suffered life-threatening injuries after a house fire in Delhi.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. on Chrysler Street.

Emergency services responded to a house engulfed in flames.

Firefighters from several stations attended the scene.

Police said two people were taken to hospital before being transported by air ambulance for further treatment.

The house sustained significant damage, but with quick work, police said that adjacent homes were not subjected to the fire.

The street was closed while the fire was under investigation. It has since re-opened.

Officials did not say what caused the fire.