

The Canadian Press





Police west of Toronto say two 13-year-olds were taken to hospital and one has been arrested after a fight involving a knife at an elementary school.

Halton Regional Police say they were called to Tiger Jeet Singh Elementary School in Milton, Ont., at about 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

They say several youths were involved in an altercation, and two were injured when "a knife was used."

Investigators say the two youths suffered minor injuries.

Police say a 13-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday evening and faces several weapons charges.

He's been released to the custody of his parents and is due in youth court later this month.