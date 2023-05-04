TV movie rolling in Kitchener next week

Film crews are set to roll in Victoria Park in Kitchener on Monday.

The shoot will take place in Victoria Park in the general area of the pavilion, a spokesperson for the City of Kitchener told CTV News.

The film ‘J'Adore New York’ is a television movie produced by Champlain Media East Inc., a company that has filmed numerous times in Kitchener, Shawn Falcao, manager of corporate communications said.

“The scenes to be filmed will have a very low impact on pedestrian or vehicular traffic,” Falcao said.

The film is directed by Michael Kennedy and stars Kalinka Petrie, Jefferson Brown and Sarah Wilson.

According to the Directors Guild of Canada, the film started filming on April 25 and ends on May 10.