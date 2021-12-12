'Turn yourself in': Mother of Joshua Bennett pleads for answers in son's murder

KITCHENER -

The mother of the late Joshua Bennett, the Etobicoke teen found dead near Paulander Drive in Kitchener in September, is calling on those responsible for her son’s death to come forward to police.

On Sunday, Felisha Bennett returned to the spot where her son’s body was discovered to canvass for information by speaking with neighbours and handing out posters.

"Turn yourself in. You're not going to get too far," Felisha told CTV News. "You're not going to get away with what you did. Even if you didn't mean to kill him and you made a mistake, come forward. It will look better on your part."

The 18-year-old’s body was found at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 24 after officers with the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) responded to a call for an injured male.

Police report an autopsy shows Bennett died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

"I have the right to know what happened to my son. I spoke with him that day around 3 p.m. and I never heard from him again and I want to know what happened to him," Bennett said.

Bennett attended Conestoga College where he was enrolled in the Carpentry and Renovation Technician program.

The WRPS homicide investigation remains active, but those who knew Bennett are looking for answers on their own. The group handed out posters and spoke with neighbours, asking anyone with information to come forward no matter how small the detail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit tip-line at 519-570-9777 ext. 8191, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online to Waterloo Crime Stoppers.