Turkiye, Syria earthquake donation drop-offs popping up in Kitchener
Those looking to help those affected by the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria will have several opportunities to do so in Kitchener.
The city is partnering with local members of the Turkish community and will be setting up donation drop offs starting Thursday.
The Turkish Culture and Folklore Society of Canada is asking for donations of:
- Winter clothing (jackets, coats, boots, etc.)
- Tents
- Mats and mattresses for tents
- Blankets and sleeping bags
- Reusable water bottles
- Flashlights without batteries
- Canned food
- Baby formula
- Personal hygiene products
Residents can drop off supplies at a number of city facilities, including:
- Forest Heights Community Centre (Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.)
- Centreville-Chicopee Community Centre (Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.)
- Kitchener Fire Department Headquarters (Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.)
- Kitchener Market (Saturdays, 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.)
The donation drop-offs will be available for roughly two weeks, according to the city.
“We live in an interconnected world where people from around the globe have made their homes in Kitchener," said Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic in a news release. "When tragedy strikes in faraway cities and villages, it is felt deeply by our friends and neighbours.”
The folklore society is partnering with the Grand River Friendship Society and the Turkish Society of Waterloo Region to screen and prepare donations for transport to Turkiye.
