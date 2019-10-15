

Emily Silva, CTV Kitchener





Fire crews are on scene of a fire at a turkey barn in Wilmot.

Four fire stations along with Waterloo Regional Police responded to reports of a fire on Huron Road between Queen Street and Hallman Road just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Roughly 30 firefighters were called in to battle the flames.

New Dundee fire officials say the barn was recently cleaned out to get ready for new turkeys and it was empty at the time of the fire.

There is no word on a cause at this time.

