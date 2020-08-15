Advertisement
Tubers removed from Elora Gorge by rescue officials
Published Saturday, August 15, 2020 6:21PM EDT
Fire rescue officials seen at Elora Gorge on Aug. 15, 2020. (@karnDC2 / Twitter)
KITCHENER -- Two tubers were taken from the Elora Gorge on Saturday afternoon.
Centre Wellington's Deputy Fire Chief tweeted photos of the scene at around 5 p.m.
Fire officials say that the Ontario Provincial Police were on scene to help with the rescue, as were members of the park staff.
It's not clear why the tubers had to be removed, but officials say that there were no injuries reported.