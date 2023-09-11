'Try it for free' week kicks off in Kitchener
People aged 55 and up have the chance to try City of Kitchener fitness and recreation classes free of charge this week.
The city’s ‘Try it for free’ week kicked off Monday morning with a beginner tai chi class at the Downtown Community Centre. The offer runs until Saturday.
Other classes include cardio and weights, karate, pole walking, Zumba, line dancing, yoga, meditation, tai chi, acrylic painting, Spanish and computer literacy.
A full schedule is available here.
No registration is required. Participants can drop-in at any participating community centre.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Freedom Convoy' lawyers attempt to block Ottawa residents from testifying at trial
The lawyers defending two of the most prominent organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' protests are attempting to block nine Ottawa residents and business representatives from taking the stand.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Take a closer look at what Pierre Poilievre is peddling
After delivering an epic speech to Conservative Party faithful this past weekend in Quebec City, Pierre Poilievre is riding high. In his column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says it's time Canadians take a much closer look at what the Conservative leader's saying, and question whether it's the kind of leadership they want.
Elon Musk's refusal to have Starlink support Ukraine attack in Crimea raises questions for Pentagon
SpaceX founder Elon Musk's refusal to allow Ukraine to use Starlink internet services to launch a surprise attack on Russian forces in Crimea last September has raised questions as to whether the U.S. military needs to be more explicit in future contracts that services or products it purchases could be used in war, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said Monday.
Ex-Bengals player Adam 'Pacman' Jones arrested at Cincinnati airport
Former Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Adam 'Pacman' Jones was arrested early Monday after police responded to a report of an 'unruly passenger' at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, authorities said.
U.S. approves updated COVID vaccines to rev up protection this fall
The U.S. approved updated COVID-19 vaccines Monday, hoping to rev up protection against the latest coronavirus strains and blunt any surge this fall and winter.
'Suicide kits' containing sodium nitrite mailed to Montreal residents, say police
Montreal police say they have opened an investigation into so-called 'suicide kits' containing sodium nitrite allegedly being mailed to local residents by an Ontario man linked to 120 deaths worldwide.
Informant at heart of Quebec's secret trial sues authorities for $5.8 million
A police informant at the heart of a secret trial in Quebec is suing authorities for roughly $5.8 million, claiming that police and a prosecutor have undermined confidence in the system to protect collaborators.
NDP wants Suncor CEO to tell MPs why company moving away from focus on clean energy
NDP MP Charlie Angus will ask the natural resources committee to summon the CEO of oilsands giant Suncor when the House of Commons resumes next week.
DraftKings apologizes for sports betting offer referencing 9/11 terror attacks
Sports betting company DraftKings apologized Monday after using the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks to entice people to bet on baseball and football games on the anniversary of the tragedy that killed nearly 3,000 people.
London
-
'I admit that it was terrorism': Crown lays out case against man accused in London vehicle attack
Opening statements are underway in the trial of 22-year-old Nathaniel Veltman, who has been charged with four counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder after a London, Ont. Muslim family was struck by a pick-up truck in June 2021.
-
Liberal caucus coming to London, Ont. Tuesday, but will Trudeau be there?
The Liberal caucus will be meeting in London this week, from Sept. 12-14 at RBC Place. According to CTV News Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos, the choice of location is deliberate.
-
'No authority to take such actions': Central Elgin mayor violated code of conduct
An Integrity Commissioner has ruled that Central Elgin Mayor Andrew Sloan has violated the municipality’s code of conduct on three separate occasions.
Windsor
-
'I admit that it was terrorism': Crown lays out case against man accused in London vehicle attack
Opening statements are underway in the trial of 22-year-old Nathaniel Veltman, who has been charged with four counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder after a London, Ont. Muslim family was struck by a pick-up truck in June 2021.
-
Recovering problem gambler says province’s efforts to curb addiction 'too little, too late'
Before graduating from Ontario's only residential treatment program for problem gambling, Noah Vineberg said he lost approximately $1-million and relapsed three times.
-
Windsor police investigate fatal collision involving motorcycle
A 35-year-old motorcyclist has died after a two-vehicle collision in east Riverside overnight Monday.
Barrie
-
Penetanguishene business owners face uncertainty as demolition begins on collapsed building
Demolition got underway on what remains of a collapsed building in the heart of Penetanguishene, while the tenants and neighbouring business owners face uncertainty.
-
Motorcyclist flees crash that sends passenger to hospital in Barrie
Police in Barrie are looking for a motorcyclist who they say took off after a collision that sent the passenger to the hospital.
-
17-year-old driver injured in collision on Davis Drive in Newmarket
A young driver is lucky to be alive after an early morning collision in Newmarket left the vehicle he was in a crumbled mess of twisted metal.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man 6th person to die in ATV crash in less than 2 months
A 34-year-old Greater Sudbury man is the sixth person in northeastern Ontario to die in an ATV crash in less than two months.
-
Sault police keeping homicide suspect's identity quiet
Police in Sault Ste. Marie say they have identified a suspect in the murder of a 22-year-old woman last Thursday, but are not releasing details about them.
-
Northern Ont. Indigenous sergeant to sing national anthem at Jays game
After a video of an Indigenous police sergeant singing 'O Canada' in three languages caught the attention of the Toronto Blue Jays, the northern Ontario officer received a special invitation.
Ottawa
-
Moroccan community in Ottawa collects for earthquake victims
Ottawa's Moroccan community is stepping up to help those impacted by the devastating earthquake in that country.
-
Two killed in western Quebec in separate truck crashes
Police in western Quebec say two men were killed Monday morning in separate incidents involving 10-wheeler trucks.
-
'Freedom Convoy' lawyers attempt to block Ottawa residents from testifying at trial
The lawyers defending two of the most prominent organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' protests are attempting to block nine Ottawa residents and business representatives from taking the stand.
Toronto
-
Toronto father of 4 wins years-long lawsuit against GTA doctor ruled to have caused wife's 'untimely' death
A Toronto area doctor has been found liable for the “untimely” death of a 34-year-old mother who showed up at a Brampton emergency room complaining of severe pain, but was discharged before a tangle in her lower intestines could be discovered.
-
UK man charged in downtown Toronto assault that left Manitoba man dead
A man from the United Kingdom has been charged after an assault in downtown Toronto last month left a Manitoba man dead.
-
Despite charges being laid, 'serious consequences' remain for man shot by Toronto police: lawyer
A lawyer for a man who was allegedly shot by a Toronto police officer in a North York park this past winter says that his client is relieved to see criminal charges in the case, but remains “deeply traumatized” by the incident.
Montreal
-
'Suicide kits' containing sodium nitrite mailed to Montreal residents, say police
Montreal police say they have opened an investigation into so-called 'suicide kits' containing sodium nitrite allegedly being mailed to local residents by an Ontario man linked to 120 deaths worldwide.
-
Montreal homeless shelter sees 8 overdoses within an hour
Eight people suffered overdoses near a homeless shelter in downtown Montreal on Sunday.
-
Montreal doctor who lost brother to suicide calls for more mental health funding
A Montreal doctor is speaking out after she lost her brother to suicide in April. She says he tried to check himself into a psych ward, but never made it, after an extended wait in the emergency room.
Atlantic
-
Hurricane Lee moving northwest, poses weekend risk to Atlantic Canada
As of Monday afternoon, Lee is a category three hurricane with maximum sustained winds near the eye of the storm at 195 km/h.
-
12-year-old girl arrested for allegedly stabbing 15-year-old girl: Halifax police
Halifax police say a 12-year-old girl has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 15-year-old girl during a physical altercation Sunday night.
-
South Shore motel to be converted to accommodations for N.S. health-care professionals
In a year, the doors of what was once the Wheelhouse Motel will open to health-care professionals looking to relocate to, or stay in, Lunenburg, N.S.
Winnipeg
-
Teens plead guilty to second-degree murder in Winnipeg park killing
Two Manitoba teens have pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the killing of a man in a parking lot of Assiniboine Park more than one year ago.
-
Child hit by school bus in Steinbach: Manitoba RCMP
A six-year-old child has been hospitalized with serious injuries after being hit by a school bus in Steinbach, Man., Monday morning.
-
The Paris of the prairies: The history that shaped Winnipeg and allowed organizations to make it 100 years
Between 2020 and 2023 several Winnipeg businesses and organizations have or will be celebrating the century mark. But what was Winnipeg like 100 years ago and what has allowed so many organizations to make it to this point?
Calgary
-
Teen brothers accused in Copperfield basketball court stabbing appear in court
The two suspects facing second degree murder charges in the stabbing death of an 18-year-old in Copperfield last week, appeared in court Monday.
-
1 person in serious condition following motorcycle crash
One person is in serious, non-life threatening condition following a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon.
-
7 Calgary seniors recognized for outstanding contributions to the city
The recipients of Calgary's 2023 Top 7 Over 70 were announced on Monday, and will soon be celebrated for the impact they continue to have on the city despite their advanced age.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton firefighters who died this year honoured on 9/11 anniversary
Edmonton firefighters who died this year were honoured on Monday, the anniversary of 9/11.
-
Alberta makes changes to Crown prosecutors to fight rise in violent crime
The Alberta government is making changes to criminal prosecutions to reduce the rise in violent crime.
-
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Leduc
One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Leduc.
Vancouver
-
'This is happening more and more': B.C. high school's sign defaced with racist slur
The former mayor of a town in B.C.’s Okanagan wasn’t surprised when she walked past the local high school and found the letters on its welcome sign had been switched overnight to display a racist slur.
-
B.C. teacher charged with sex crimes involving student victims
A B.C. high school teacher has been charged with multiple sexual offences involving two student victims, according to authorities.
-
Suspect in Chinatown stabbing was on day-release from psychiatric facility, Vancouver police say
Vancouver's chief of police provided more information Monday about a random stabbing during a festival in Chinatown that left three people with serious injuries -- including that the suspect was out on a day pass from a forensic psychiatric institution.