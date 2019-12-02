KITCHENER -- Both of Waterloo Region’s English-language school boards have named the trustees who will head up their board meetings over the next academic year.

Trustees with the Waterloo Region District School Board and the Waterloo Catholic District School Board held meetings on Monday evening to elect their respective chairs and vice-chairs.

Public Board

The Waterloo Region District School Board acclaimed Cambridge/North Dumfries trustee Jayne Herring as Chair of the board, while Kitchener trustee Joanne Weston was acclaimed as Vice-Chair.

Both are in their first term as trustees following the elections in October 2018.

“I look forward to supporting and enhancing the work of staff and trustees together in the year ahead, as we continue to ensure that our students are successful,” said Herring in a WRDSB news release.

“I firmly believe that the WRDSB is one of the best school boards in this province and we will continue to work as a team in our support of quality public education as we all believe that public education matters”, she added.

Weston says she’s looking forward to serving as Vice-Chair.

“I am very proud to be a trustee of the WRDSB and the Vice-Chair of the board,” said Vice-Chair Weston.

“I am proud of the work trustees have done over the past year. Our strategic plan, policies, the budget and concerns from our constituents have been discussed at the Board table, and in committees, with a singular focus on how we can best support our staff and students now and into the future.”



“Trustees play an essential role in the achievement and well-being of our students,” said John Bryant, director of education. “I look forward to continuing to work with Chair Herring and Vice-Chair Weston as we move ahead updating our Strategic Plan, creating safe and inclusive spaces to learn, and ensuring that each and every one of our students are supported in their learning journey.”

The board has 121 schools and learning centres serving 63,000 students.

Catholic Board

Meanwhile, the Waterloo Catholic District School Board re-elected Cambridge/North Dumfries trustee Bill Conway as their Chair, and Waterloo/Wellesley/Woolwich trustee Melanie Van Alphen as Vice-Chair.

“Thank you to my fellow #WCDSBAwesome Trustees for re-electing me as Vice Chair for another year”, tweeted Van Alphen on Monday evening. “I appreciate the continued support and look forward to working with you as we advocate for Catholic Education and support student achievement and well-being”.

The WCDSB board of trustees makes decisions surrounding 49 schools and five adult education centres, serving more than 40,000 students.