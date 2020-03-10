KITCHENER -- Waterloo Region tech hub Communitech has decided to cancel the 2020 True North Festival for concerns about COVID-19.

The announcement to scrap the week-long June event came on Tuesday.

“The health and safety of our visitors, members, staff and the broader Waterloo Region community is of the utmost importance to not only Communitech but to our festival partners,” said Iain Klugman, CEO and president at Communitech. “It is out of an abundance of caution, and with much disappointment, that we concluded that cancelling this year’s event is the right thing to do.”

The third annual event was set to take place from June 1-7 across the region and feature, “tech founders, creative thinkers, movers, shakers, and policymakers”.

Commuitech says they are looking forward to resuming the festival in 2021.