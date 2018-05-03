Featured
Trudeau, Wynne to make announcement at Toyota plant
Ontario Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne, left, looks under the hood of a Toyota car as she talks with an employee at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada assembly plant during a campaign stop in Cambridge, Ont., on Tuesday, May 21, 2014. (Nathan Denette / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, May 3, 2018 6:32PM EDT
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Kathleen Wynne will be in Cambridge on Friday.
The two leaders are scheduled to make an announcement at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing Company plant at 3:30 p.m.
No details about the announcement have been made public.
Trudeau has events in Toronto on his itinerary for before and after the visit to Toyota.