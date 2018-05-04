Featured
Trudeau and Wynne to make announcement at Cambridge Toyota plant
The prime minister and the premier will be at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada in Cambridge on Friday.
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, May 4, 2018 8:05AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 4, 2018 8:37AM EDT
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Kathleen Wynne will be in Cambridge on Friday afternoon to make an announcement at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada.
The pair is scheduled to make the announcement at 3:30 p.m. in the plastics shop at the Cambridge Plant.
Details of the announcement have not been released.
According to his itinerary, the prime minister will then head to Toronto for another announcement.