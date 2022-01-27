Trucker convoy moving through Waterloo Region on Thursday

A trucker convoy is expected to travel through Waterloo Region on Thursday afternoon.

The Freedom Convoy started in Windsor and Sarnia earlier in the morning and was expected to pass through the area around 9:30 a.m. However, there were some delays in their travel through southern Ontario.

The protest was initially organized in response to a new rule prohibiting unvaccinated truck drivers from crossing the Canada-U.S. border without quarantining. Since then, many have expressed that it's also about other policies they say infringe on freedoms.

Officials say traffic disruptions should be expected.