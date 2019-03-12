

CTV Kitchener





A grocery store in Kitchener was damaged after an ATM was stolen from it overnight.

Police say it happened around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the business on Fischer-Hallman Road and University Avenue West.

A dark Ford pickup truck was used to get into the business. Once inside, the suspects stole the ATM, which had an undisclosed amount of cash.

A door, a window and part of the exterior wall were smashed. The total cost of the damage is unknown.

Investigators say that three suspects were caught on camera securing and taking the ATM.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.