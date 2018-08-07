

CTV Kitchener





A truck transporting turkeys took down hydro lines this morning before rolling over into a ditch just west of Elmira.

The crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. at Listowell and Steffler Roads.

The turkeys had just been picked up in the area when the truck veered off the road and hit a hydro pole.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle.

He injured his ribs in the crash and was taken to Grand River Hospital.

It’s not yet known how many turkeys were on board, injured, or killed at the time of the crash.

The owners of the birds are glad the truck driver is okay, and they remain focused on rangling the remaining turkeys and assessing their health.

Homes in the area were temporarily affected by the hydro lines going down.

Police say Listowel Road will be closed in both directions for several hours while crews work to clean up the mess.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash and say that charges are pending.