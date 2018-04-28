Featured
Truck towing horse trailer collides with car
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, April 28, 2018 11:20AM EDT
Provincial police say a crash South of Drayton Friday evening sent one person to hospital.
Police say they responded to the crash at the intersection of Wellington Road 12 and Fourth Line just before 6 p.m.
They say a truck with a horse trailer attached collided with a car at the intersection.
The female driver of the car was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police say charges are pending.