

CTV Kitchener





A pickup truck was reported stolen from a residence on Cameron Drive in Saugeen First Nation on Tuesday morning.

It was located later that morning, and had been set on fire and destroyed.

The owner of the truck told police that a Winchester lever action .22 calibre rifle had been stored in the truck when it was stolen.

It had been stored with a cable lock around the lever in a black nylon soft case.

The firearm is believed to be stolen and in possession of the suspect or suspects.

Bruce Peninsula OPP have public safety concerns about the missing gun.