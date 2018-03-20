Featured
Truck spill closes part of Highway 8
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, March 20, 2018 12:42PM EDT
Ontario Provincial Police responded to a crash shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday morning involving a flatbed truck that spilled its load.
Police say the truck lost control on the 401 eastbound just past the flyover on Highway 8 in Kitchener.
They say it struck the concrete guard rail spilling hay bales across the roadway.
There were no injuries.
Police estimate the flyover will be shut down until late Tuesday afternoon.
Traffic is being diverted to the Sportsworld Drive exit
OPP are still investigating.