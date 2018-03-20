

CTV Kitchener





Ontario Provincial Police responded to a crash shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday morning involving a flatbed truck that spilled its load.

Police say the truck lost control on the 401 eastbound just past the flyover on Highway 8 in Kitchener.

They say it struck the concrete guard rail spilling hay bales across the roadway.

There were no injuries.

Police estimate the flyover will be shut down until late Tuesday afternoon.

Traffic is being diverted to the Sportsworld Drive exit

OPP are still investigating.