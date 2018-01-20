

CTV Kitchener





An ATM was stolen from a shopping mall in Owen Sound early Saturday morning.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday at the Heritage Place mall.

According to Owen Sound police, a pickup truck that had been stolen from a home elsewhere in the city smashed through a set of doors near the food court. Two people then loaded the ATM into the truck and drove away.

The truck was later found behind a business on 20th Street East, having been set on fire.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact police.

With files from CTV London