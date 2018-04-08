

CTV Kitchener





A worker at a Kitchener auto shop is accused of stealing commercial vehicle inspection and safety standard certificates.

Waterloo Regional Police say they began investigating the man last June, when they learned that certificates had disappeared from a repair shop in Waterloo.

Any commercial vehicle using Canadian roadways is required to have up-to-date inspection and safety certificates. There were 135 inspection certificates and 59 safety certificates missing.

Police say their investigation led them to a 39-year-old man who now faces a total of 76 charges, including some relating to theft, possession of stolen property and uttering of forged documents.

They allege that the man, who had worked at a repair shop in Palmerston in the past, stole the missing certificates and issued forged certificates in exchange for financial gain.