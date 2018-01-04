Featured
Truck hits pole, lands on downtown Kitchener sidewalk
A two-vehicle collision brought emergency crews to Charles and Ontario streets in Kitchener on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, January 4, 2018 5:30PM EST
A crash in downtown Kitchener left a truck on a sidewalk, wedged against a pole.
The collision brought emergency crews to the intersection of Charles and Ottawa streets around 2 p.m. Thursday.
Information on the cause of the crash was not immediately available.
The truck, which hit the pole, received front-end damage.
A minivan also appeared to have been involved in the collision, although it remained on the roadway.
It was not clear if anyone was injured.