

CTV Kitchener





A crash in downtown Kitchener left a truck on a sidewalk, wedged against a pole.

The collision brought emergency crews to the intersection of Charles and Ottawa streets around 2 p.m. Thursday.

Information on the cause of the crash was not immediately available.

The truck, which hit the pole, received front-end damage.

A minivan also appeared to have been involved in the collision, although it remained on the roadway.

It was not clear if anyone was injured.