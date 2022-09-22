Truck full of laundry machines stolen in Guelph

Guelph police are investigating after a truck full of laundry machines was stolen early Wednesday.

Police said employees of a Pickering company noticed the truck was missing after leaving a business on Wellington Street West near Imperial Road South.

The white 24-foot 2017 Hino Truck was loaded with washing and drying machines that were picked up earlier in the morning.

The value of the machines are not known, however the truck is valued at more than $50,000.

Police are asking anyone with information about the theft to contact them.