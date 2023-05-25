Truck fire snarls traffic along Highway 401 near Guelph
A large plume of black smoke could be seen rising from a transport truck engulfed in flames at the side of Highway 401 near Guelph on Thursday.
In a tweet around 4:45 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the truck fire happened along Highway 401 eastbound just west of Highway 6.
Officials said two lanes are blocked which is causing heavy delays.
Viewer footage of the fire shows the bed of the transport truck, along with several of its wheels, on fire.
In an email to CTV News just after 4:30 p.m., OPP said the fire was nearly out and cleanup was underway.
A spokesperson for OPP said there were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is unknown.
Officials did not say if the truck was carrying a load at the time of the fire, or the damage estimate.
