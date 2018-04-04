

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police responded to an incident Wednesday evening involving a pickup truck submerged in a pond in Woolwich Township.

It happened on Erbsville Road between Bisch Street and Kressler Road just before 7 p.m.

Police say a man in his twenties had been operating the vehicle when it ended up in the water.

He did not suffer any injuries.

Police are currently investigating and say charges may be pending.