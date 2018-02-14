

CTV Kitchener





An air ambulance was called in after two vehicles collided in West Grey Tuesday afternoon.

West Grey Police say a cube van and a transport truck collided at the intersection of Grey Road 4 and Grey Road 23, which is east of Durham and about 30 kilometres north of Mount Forest.

According to police, the cube van had been southbound on Grey Road 23 when it went past a stop sign without stopping and crashed into the eastbound traffic truck.

The driver of the transport truck was airlifted to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries. Police say he is expected to survive. The driver of the cube van suffered minor injuries.

Police say they expect to lay charges in connection with the collision.