Truck driven through Silveri storefront during Guelph jewelry heist
Guelph police are looking for three people who allegedly drove a truck through the front of Silveri Jewellers and then stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry.
Police say they were contacted by the owner of the store on Paisley Road near Imperial Road South around 4 a.m. Friday. Watching video surveillance, Owner Todd Koebel and his wife could see a black pickup truck had crashed into the store with people inside.
“I really just watched the whole thing happen on her phone as we proceeded to call police,” said Koebel.
Police say officers arrived within minutes to find the business extensively damaged, but the truck and the occupants were no longer on scene.
Thousands of dollar in jewelry were reported stolen.
“The greatest portion of the damage, of course, is the front of the store and that far exceeds the value of anything they would have been able to get away with,” Koebel said. “While it doesn’t take a lot to add up to thousands of dollars, we were very lucky that all our systems did work.”
Police say video surveillance shows three males exiting a black full-size pickup truck, believed to a Dodge Ram after the driver reversed into the front of the store.
The driver is described as a white male, 5’11”, with a heavy build and wearing a light grey hoodie, light green camouflage pants, navy blue balaclava, black and white shoes and black and orange gloves.
The second male is described as white, 5’10” with a slim build. He was wearing black jacket with yellow emblem on the chest, black track pants, grey running shoes, grey gloves and a black toque. The third was described as a white male in all black clothing.
Guelph police are asking anyone with information to call them at 519-824-1212, ext. 7509.
