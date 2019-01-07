

CTV Kitchener





A thief in Guelph nearly got more than they bargained for.

Guelph Police say a suspect attempted to steal a truck with a dog inside on Sunday.

It happened in the Stone Road Mall parking around 10:30 a.m..

Police say they believe a male suspect got out of the passenger side of a gold coloured Honda CRV, went into a parked truck and tried to start the vehicle.

Guelph Police say there was a dog in the truck at the time.

The suspect was unable to start the truck and fled.

The dog was not harmed during the incident.

Police did not provide a suspect description, and are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Guelph Police.