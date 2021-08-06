KITCHENER -- Many commuters in Kitchener were delayed Friday morning due to a crash that shut down part of Homer Watson Boulevard.

Regional police tweeted about the partial road closure from the Ottawa Street roundabout heading towards Hanson Avenue just before 5:30 a.m.

On scene, a car transporter could be seen with minor damage, while a box truck had much more significant damage. Several street lights had been knocked over as well.

Around 7:30 a.m., police said they were waiting for clean up to begin. The cause of the crash and possible injuries are still unknown.