Truck carrying alcohol crashes; Kitchener man charged
The OPP sign is shown outside a detachment on Wednesday, March 6, 2013. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, January 12, 2018 4:11PM EST
A Kitchener man has been charged with careless driving following a single-vehicle crash south of Owen Sound.
The crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday on Grey Road 16, near the community of Chatsworth.
Grey County OPP say a commercial truck left the road and flipped onto its side in a ditch.
While the 24-year-old driver was not hurt, police say the two skids of alcohol he was hauling were destroyed.