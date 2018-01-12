

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener man has been charged with careless driving following a single-vehicle crash south of Owen Sound.

The crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday on Grey Road 16, near the community of Chatsworth.

Grey County OPP say a commercial truck left the road and flipped onto its side in a ditch.

While the 24-year-old driver was not hurt, police say the two skids of alcohol he was hauling were destroyed.