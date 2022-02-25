Truck carrying 16,000 litres of cooking oil spills in Cambridge, closing road

Crews respond to a spill in Cambridge (Dave Pettitt / CTV Kitchener) Crews respond to a spill in Cambridge (Dave Pettitt / CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Ukraine's capital under threat as Russia presses invasion

Russian troops bore down on Ukraine's capital Friday while the president grimly predicted that the conflict would soon intensify and fears of wider war in Europe triggered new international efforts to make Moscow stop, including direct sanctions on President Vladimir Putin.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver