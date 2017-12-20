

CTV Kitchener





A burning pickup truck brought police to a bush area near Breslau Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters were first called to the area between Greenhouse Road and Wurster Place around 2:40 p.m.

In total, 20 firefighters from three stations ended up at the scene. They had to walk through the bush for about five minutes to reach the truck, and were able to contain the fire and stop it from spreading to nearby trees.

No injuries were reported.

Police say a vehicle was seen leaving the area shortly before the fire was discovered.