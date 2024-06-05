Truck and cargo stolen from Brant County worth approximately $25,000

Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for a truck stolen from a Shaver Street lot near Brantford.

Police were contacted on June 4 about the theft of a 2003 International 40S with the licence plate AV10251.

The white, 24 foot box truck was last seen on May 31 around 3 p.m.

They said the truck was carrying approximately 400 tires. The vehicle and cargo combined are worth an estimated $25,000.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact police.