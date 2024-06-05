KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Truck and cargo stolen from Brant County worth approximately $25,000

    An OPP submitted photo of a commercial motor vehicle. (Courtesy: Brant County OPP) An OPP submitted photo of a commercial motor vehicle. (Courtesy: Brant County OPP)
    Share

    Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for a truck stolen from a Shaver Street lot near Brantford.

    Police were contacted on June 4 about the theft of a 2003 International 40S with the licence plate AV10251.

    The white, 24 foot box truck was last seen on May 31 around 3 p.m.

    They said the truck was carrying approximately 400 tires. The vehicle and cargo combined are worth an estimated $25,000.

    Anyone with more information is urged to contact police.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News