Emergency crews worked to free a man trapped in his car after a two-vehicle crash in Kitchener Tuesday morning.

Kitchener fire responded to the collision around 8:30 a.m. on Fairway Road near the Highway 8 on-ramp.

A car and transport truck collided, leaving the driver of the car tapped with his legs pinned inside the vehicle.

Crews spent half an hour working to free the man, having to remove the vehicle's windshield, part of the roof, and the driver's side door.

The man was transported to local hospital.

The extent of his injuries remains unknown.

The driver of the transport truck was uninjured.

No word yet on any charges.