KITCHENER -- The rising number of COVID-19 cases in Ontario has some worried about the safety of trick-or-treating this Halloween.

Lori Hobin, a parent from Waterloo Region, acknowledges that it will be a little tricky for the children this year.

“The only thing that makes me nervous are kids crammed in people’s doorways,” she said.

At a Thursday press conference, Ontario premier Doug Ford says they’ll play it by ear over the next month and a half, but the thought of it makes him nervous.

“I’d prefer not to,” he said. “It would be a shame, we’ll check that out and we’ll advise through our public health team.”

Meanwhile, the province’s chief medical officer of health says his team is trying to see if there is a limited way for the activity to be done safely.

“I think it’s about the experience,” said Rene Desrosiers, a parent from Waterloo Region. “To have something to look forward to when every single thing has been taken away.”

Toronto Mayor John Tory adds that he’s opposed to the idea.

“We don’t have the power to order Halloween cancelled,” he said. “But if our advice was to say to parents you should not go out, you should not hand out candy because we thought it posed a risk, especially if the numbers kept going up, I would not hesitate for a second.”

Public health in Los Angeles County is also urging families not to trick-or-treat, while Waterloo Region’s acting medical officer of health agrees with the Ontario consensus that it needs to be revaluated closer to the time.

“We’ve made it through Easter and Canada Day and found other ways to celebrate,” said Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky. “I think that’s what we’ll do again with Halloween.”

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Abdu Sharkawy suggest creating a safe environment for the annual outdoor environment.

“I definitely would discourage any parties and any indoor gatherings,” he said. “Kids can open up their baskets or pillow cases or whatever the kids pick up their treats in and kids shouldn’t really be grabbing things out of any common bowl or container.”

Hobin hopes that health official won’t pull the pin on Halloween, but are ready to make something happen if the pandemic worsens.

“If you’re told to stay in, then stay in, but still do something as a family,” she said. “Let the kids dress up, do like an Easter Egg hunt of Halloween candy. They’re not going to know. They just want to have fun and dress up.”