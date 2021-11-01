Trick-or-treater in Guy Fawkes mask pepper sprayed couple in Guelph: police

KITCHENER -

Guelph police say a trick-or-treater wearing a Guy Fawkes mask pepper sprayed a couple when they answered their door on Sunday night.

The incident happened at a home in the area of Eramosa Road and Callander Drive around 8:45 p.m. Police said the homeowner answered a knock at the door and found a male wearing a Halloween mask; he pepper sprayed the homeowner and his wife, and then fled the area.

In a news release, police said the couple, who are in their 60s, were in "obvious distress" when emergency crews arrived and there was a "strong odour of pepper spray in the area."

Officials said they reviewed surveillance footage, which showed the suspect walking past the house before doubling back and knocking on the door.

He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a Guy Fawkes-style mask. Police were unable to locate him in the area.

The male homeowner was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.