Tribute to Don Cameron at Kitchener Rangers game
From CTV Kitchener: Don Cameron’s family thanks the community for their out pouring of love and support after his passing.
Published Friday, September 28, 2018
The Kitchener Rangers will be honouring their longtime announcer at Friday night’s game.
Don Cameron died in June at the age of 82.
He called more than 4,000 hockey games in his 50-year career with the team.
Before Friday night’s game against the Ottawa 67’s there will a ceremony with a video tribute and public address.
Brochures will be placed on the seats at the Aud and a banner honouring Cameron’s career will be raised.