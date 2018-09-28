

CTV Kitchener





The Kitchener Rangers will be honouring their longtime announcer at Friday night’s game.

Don Cameron died in June at the age of 82.

He called more than 4,000 hockey games in his 50-year career with the team.

Before Friday night’s game against the Ottawa 67’s there will a ceremony with a video tribute and public address.

Brochures will be placed on the seats at the Aud and a banner honouring Cameron’s career will be raised.