Tribute to 90-year-old composer performed in Kitchener

A composer and pianist, who happens to be 90 years young, received a very special performance in Kitchener Friday night.

Several local musicians came together at the Registry Theatre for a tribute to Boyd McDonald. Original pieces were performed, as well as a premier of McDonald's newest composition.

"I feel very fortunate," said McDonald. "Who could imagine having a composition with a forte piano and such a marvelous work as the piece tonight?"

The composer has been active since the 1960s when he toured as part of a piano duo.

McDonald says practicing piano keeps him young at heart.