A tribute dinner was held in honour of former the former regional chair, Ken Seiling.

Held on Oct. 22, the dinner raised $60,000, which was presented to Hospice of Waterloo Region on Thursday.

The proceeds will be put toward the construction of a new palliative care centre in North Waterloo.

“I believe that the programs and services provided by Hospice of Waterloo Region are necessary and important in strengthening our community,” Seiling was quoted as saying in a media release.

Construction on the facility, called The Gies Family Centre, began recently.

It will include a 10-bed hospice residence, a medical clinic, program areas, offices and counselling spaces.

The Gies Family Centre is scheduled to open in 2019.